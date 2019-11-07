The early signing period is just a week away. Who is left and what do they have going on? In preparation for next week's signing period, we are taking a look at the top remaining prospects by position. Today, we discuss the top remaining power forwards, headlined by the lone remaining five-star four man Isaiah Jackson. Related: Top available point guards | Shooting guards | Small forwards 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

Isaiah Jackson

Who's involved? Alabama, Kentucky and Syracuse.

The latest: The athletic shot-blocker has visited all three of his finalists and is all set to announce his decision on Saturday, Nov. 16. Word on the street has been that this has been a back and forth tug-of-war between Alabama and Kentucky while Syracuse just hasn't gotten much buzz. Alabama has been pegged as the team to beat by many, but it's awfully tough to bet against John Calipari at closing time.



Dawson Garcia

Who's involved? Indiana, Marquette, Memphis and Minnesota.

The latest: Garcia will take his final visit this weekend when he sees Marquette. Speaking of Marquette, they have been considered the team to beat for some time but they still have to close. Indiana has made up a lot of ground of late and Garcia is feeling the pressure to stay home. It shouldn't be too much longer before he's ready to decide.



J.T. Thor

Who's involved?: Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and UCLA.

The latest: Thor has a final five but at this point but there has been pretty varied level of actual communication between him and his finalists. Bottom line, Oklahoma State has been considered a favorite for a while now and talk has been that once Cade Cunningham committed that Thor would follow. If that's the case, Thor is on the clock for the Cowboys.



Tari Eason

Who's involved? Cincinnati, Colorado, UCLA, USC and Washington State.

The latest: An active four man who can put the ball on the floor, Eason has taken official visits to Cincinnati, Colorado and USC. His list suggests that he'll stay on the West Coast, but he's yet to finalize anything and there aren't yet plans for a decision. He could be in for the long haul and if that's the case things will really pick up for him during his senior season.



Keon Ambrose-Hylton