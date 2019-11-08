Hunter Dickinson

Who's involved? Duke, Florida State, Michigan and Notre Dame.

The latest: It's actually somewhat of a surprise that Dickinson hasn't announced a decision yet, and for a while it seemed like he had a new leader every few weeks. He's seen the four remaining programs and has been mulling a final decision for a few weeks now. The expectation is that he should choose early. Coming down the stretch, Michigan looks to have the upper hand and he could be the first high-end traditional big man to pick Juwan Howard.



Clifford Omoruyi

Who's involved? Arizona State, Auburn, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Miami, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, St. John's and Temple. The latest: That's right, Omoruyi still has 13 schools involved and there's no certainty that he won't let others jump in. For the time being he's pretty much shut things down until after the season and we aren't expecting much movement with him anytime soon. Arizona State, Auburn and Kentucky are just a few thought to be in good position, but realistically speaking, nobody has a feel for what Omoruyi may do.



Xavier Foster

Who's involved? Iowa and Iowa State.

The latest: As has always been expected, the 7-footer's decision is coming down to the two in-state high majors. He was on both campuses within the last week and his recruitment has been one of the best two-team battles in the 2020 class. The mobile senior is set to announce his college decision during a press conference at his school on Monday morning. Our FutureCast pick is currently favoring Iowa, but nobody feels very certain about which school he may choose.



Jaylin Williams

Who's involved? Auburn, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

The latest: He was just at Auburn last weekend, visits Arkansas this weekend and will see Texas A&M next weekend. Will he have enough time to make a decision before the end of the signing period? Maybe not. But, if he doesn't it shouldn't be too long before the skilled big man makes his choice. Momentum is starting to build for Arkansas and Eric Musselman to load up on in-state prospects for 2020 and Williams is starting to look like he may be on the "Muss Bus."



Saba Gigiberia