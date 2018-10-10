Mississippi State is on the board with its first hoops commitment in the 2019 class.



Devin Butts decided to end his recruitment this afternoon and announced his intent to join Ben Howland’s program next season.

“I just felt like that would be the best fit for me athletically and academically,” Butts said. “When I went on my visit, I had a bond with the guys on the team and with the coaches that I couldn’t pass up. I just felt like that was the best opportunity for me.”