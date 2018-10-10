Shooting guard Devin Butts picks Mississippi State
Mississippi State is on the board with its first hoops commitment in the 2019 class.
Devin Butts decided to end his recruitment this afternoon and announced his intent to join Ben Howland’s program next season.
“I just felt like that would be the best fit for me athletically and academically,” Butts said. “When I went on my visit, I had a bond with the guys on the team and with the coaches that I couldn’t pass up. I just felt like that was the best opportunity for me.”
The three-star shooting guard from Stratford Academy in Macon (Ga.) emerged as an option for high-major programs this summer with his play for Team Georgia Magic. He had multiple games where he was unconscious from three-point range, hitting eight or more shots from beyond the arc multiple times in July. His shot-making ability along with his size for a shooting guard at 6-foot-4 is what has Howland and his staff intrigued.
“They want me to come in and help the team immediately as a knock-down shooter and help the team from there.”
Along with Mississippi State, Butts also took official visits to Georgia State, South Florida and Wichita State. Houston, Ole Miss, VCU and Xavier were among the other schools involved in his recruitment after the July recruiting periods.