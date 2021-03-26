Basketball Recruiting - Shifty sophomore Aden Holloway picking up early offers

Shifty sophomore Aden Holloway picking up early offers
Sophomore Aden Holloway averaged 22 points per game this season at Covenant Day School in Charlotte, N.C. He has a shifty way to his game and a specific player he wants to emulate.
“I am a playmaker, I try and get my teammates involved, knock down jump shots," Holloway said. "I have heard I play like - and I would like to pattern my game like - Chris Paul.”
This early success has brought on a few offers already for the point guard.
“Right now, I have offers from Syracuse, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Winthrop and NC A&T,” he said.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Texas A&M: “I like them because they are in the SEC, which is a really tough conference. Right now, a majority of my offers have been from the ACC, so that stands out about them, it is a nice switch up.”
Virginia Tech: “I really like the coach there, (associate head) coach (Chester) Frazier, he is really down to earth. He has really given me a good feeling about the program and what they are looking to do.”
Syracuse: “The coach recruiting me, (assistant) coach (Allen) Griffin, is really cool. I have been knowing him for a minute, since eighth grade really, they were my first offer. So he has really just been getting me used to the program and stuff, real cool.”
Wake Forest: “They are the closest school to me who has offered, so they are local and I could get used to that easy. I am still getting to know the program.”
Holloway already has a sense of what he's looking for in a program.
“A school who just lets me be me, allows me to play my game," he said. "I know it’s nothing too crazy right now, but it’s still early.”
Holloway will be playing with Team CP3 16u this summer on the EYBL Circuit.