Basketball Recruiting - Shifty sophomore Aden Holloway picking up early offers

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Texas A&M: “I like them because they are in the SEC, which is a really tough conference. Right now, a majority of my offers have been from the ACC, so that stands out about them, it is a nice switch up.” Virginia Tech: “I really like the coach there, (associate head) coach (Chester) Frazier, he is really down to earth. He has really given me a good feeling about the program and what they are looking to do.” Syracuse: “The coach recruiting me, (assistant) coach (Allen) Griffin, is really cool. I have been knowing him for a minute, since eighth grade really, they were my first offer. So he has really just been getting me used to the program and stuff, real cool.” Wake Forest: “They are the closest school to me who has offered, so they are local and I could get used to that easy. I am still getting to know the program.”

