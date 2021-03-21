Basketball Recruiting - Shawn Simmons already hearing from several high-majors

After his performance at the CBG Elite 24, expect sophomore Shawn Simmons’ notoriety to boost. In an event with 24 of the most elite players along the Eastern Seaboard, they 6-foot-6 wing averaged 20.5 points on 57-percent shooting from three. As expected with his talent and size college programs have already started recruiting Simmons pretty heavily. “I have offers from Butler, Seton Hall, Georgetown, Pittsburgh, St Joe’s, La Salle, Temple and I just got Maryland, too,” Simmons said, “I think Villanova is the closest school, who hasn’t offered yet, to offering me” Simmons told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgetown: “I have talked to both coach Patrick Ewing and coach Akbar (Waheed). Their school stands out because of their style of play and their coach. I think what they do fit me as a player.” Maryland: “I have been in contact with them since the summer. I know they are an up-tempo and defensive oriented team and that is how I love to play.” St. Joseph’s: “They are a young team with great coaching. They are looking to rebuild, and they are my hometown team.” Butler: “They are a school, a program, you can never underestimate because they always come out and play hard until the end. They have good coaches behind the program.” Temple: “With Temple having an ex-NBA player as their head coach he will definitely be able to get his players ready for the next level and will push you to become a better player.”

WHAT'S NEXT?