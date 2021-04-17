Basketball Recruiting - Shawn Phillips hoping for an informative summer

Shawn Phillips checks in as the No. 61 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150. This makes the 6-foot-10 post the No. 12 player, at his position, in the class. “I bring dominance in the paint and huge frame on the defensive end. They say I play like Shaq, and I want to play like Shaq,” Phillips said. With his dominance in the paint and playing for a well noted program like Ypsi Prep this past year, college coaches have taken note of Phillips’ game. “Ohio State, West Virginia, Indiana, Cincinnati, Dayton and NC State have really been showing a lot of love lately,” Phillips said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

NC State: “They are really a newer program for me, so I actually don’t know a lot about them, but I am eager to learn as time goes. I know their coaches are really showing me a lot of love here lately, I like that.” Ohio State: “You know, growing up as a kid in Ohio that is pretty much all you hear about, Ohio State this and that. I mean I pretty much know everything about the program and campus growing up there.” Dayton: “They need a big to come in and be ready for when their big man leaves. They have also been showing a lot of love to me since my freshman year, and they have been very consistent with me.” “West Virginia, Indiana and Cincinnati too, really. They are all telling me the same thing and really showing me a lot of love and they have been consistent since they offered. I think I could fit well into all of their systems. They are all schools and locations, areas, I could potentially see myself going and playing at.” “Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, Arizona State, Iowa and Western Kentucky are all talking to me a lot and I think they are close to offering,” Phillips said.

