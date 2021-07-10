Shaw's Takeaways: Top prospects at Adidas 3SSB League

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Adidas set up shop in Alabama and the coaches followed. Hundreds lined the sidelines of the 12-court facility to watch some of the best the nation had to offer. Along with college coaches from across the country, Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was in attendance. Here are the best prospects Jamie saw at each position, from the 2022 class.

POINT GUARD

George took center stage on Day 2 as his Southern Assault team faced off against Chris Livingston’s We All Can Go squad. George, the No. 4 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150, ended up as the game’s leading scorer at 24 points in 10-point win. The more I watch George, the more I see him as a lead guard. He has been noted for his scoring, but in this one he looked like a paint touch point lead guard. He defended the point of attack well and he made some great passes and reads. There were about a hundred coaches in attendance for this one as George’s showing solidified him as the best point guard in the event.

*****

SHOOTING GUARD

This was my first live viewing of Chandler, and I got to see him and his Utah Prospects (Utah) 3SSB team three times this weekend. Each time the high-flying wing showcased something new. Be it his rebounding, his defense and passing, or his shot making, Chandler was a full-service wing. Chandler has worked his way into being a three-level scorer, as evidenced by his going for an efficient 20-points in each viewing. Chandler visited Stanford, Utah State and Arizona in June and hopes to set trips up to Creighton and Utah in August.

*****

SMALL FORWARD

Livingston was in the featured matchup of the day with George. Livingston finished the game with 19 points, but it was his toughness and ability to make winning plays that really stood out. Livington recently visited Kentucky officially.

*****

POWER FORWARD

Perhaps no prospect in this entire event did more for their stock than Lubin. The long-armed forward with SE Elite (Fla.) 3SSB was a 20 and 10 machine this entire weekend. He plays hard, with strength and a nose for the basket. While most of his production comes 15-feet and in, he continues to make plays throughout. Lubin, who picked up a West Virginia offer this morning, has had no fewer than 75 different programs represented courtside at his games. It would not surprise to see traction start to pick up for him soon.

*****

CENTER

Traore may have been the highest upside prospect in this event. There was not much the French national, who played last season at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, could not do on the floor. Traore has long arms, he plays with a lot of pop, he rebounds the ball, and he was knocking in jump shots as well. With 50-plus Div. I coaches in the stands, Traore finished with 26-points and 14-rebounds. He officially visited TCU and Texas in June.

*****

CLASS OF 2023 BREAKOUT