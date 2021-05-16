Shaw's Takeaways: The Savage Academy

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On Thursday some of the best hoopers in the state of South Carolina lined up to compete in an invite-only run at the Savage Academy. Committed Div. I prospects and top-100 underclassmen alike were in attendance, and the majority of the players carried offers. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was on hand and here is what he saw.

JAZIAN GORTMAN IS PURE ELECTRICITY

Plain and simple, Gortman can do things with the ball in his hands that many just are not able to do. Whether it be Gortman’s sharp and crafty handle or his ability to make shots all over the floor, when Gortman is on the court, all eyes are firmly planted on him, with everyone in the gym on the edge of their seats. The 6-foot-1 junior, who is the No. 32 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150, now carries over 20 offers and he is still open to new suitors. The Columbia (S.C.) Keenan High point guard says he is currently trying to set up official visits with Florida State, Wake Forest and Miami in June.

*****

GREGORY JACKSON, JR. CONTINUES HIS IMPROVEMENT

Playing with Team CP3 (NC) 16u EYBL this Summer, Jackson carries offers from the likes of Clemson, South Carolina, Georgetown, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. After finishing the season being named all-state, the 6-foot-9 sophomore has also been in contact with North Carolina and NC State. Jackson, who is a skilled forward from Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High, did not grow up a fan of any one school, however his father is a big Tar Heels fan so Jackson grew up very familiar with the program. Jackson is the No. 29 ranked prospect in the 2023 class.

*****

ROBERT MCCRAY IS READY TO REPORT TO WAKE