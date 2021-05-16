Shaw's Takeaways: The Savage Academy
COLUMBIA, S.C. – On Thursday some of the best hoopers in the state of South Carolina lined up to compete in an invite-only run at the Savage Academy. Committed Div. I prospects and top-100 underclassmen alike were in attendance, and the majority of the players carried offers. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was on hand and here is what he saw.
JAZIAN GORTMAN IS PURE ELECTRICITY
Plain and simple, Gortman can do things with the ball in his hands that many just are not able to do. Whether it be Gortman’s sharp and crafty handle or his ability to make shots all over the floor, when Gortman is on the court, all eyes are firmly planted on him, with everyone in the gym on the edge of their seats.
The 6-foot-1 junior, who is the No. 32 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150, now carries over 20 offers and he is still open to new suitors. The Columbia (S.C.) Keenan High point guard says he is currently trying to set up official visits with Florida State, Wake Forest and Miami in June.
GREGORY JACKSON, JR. CONTINUES HIS IMPROVEMENT
Playing with Team CP3 (NC) 16u EYBL this Summer, Jackson carries offers from the likes of Clemson, South Carolina, Georgetown, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. After finishing the season being named all-state, the 6-foot-9 sophomore has also been in contact with North Carolina and NC State.
Jackson, who is a skilled forward from Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High, did not grow up a fan of any one school, however his father is a big Tar Heels fan so Jackson grew up very familiar with the program. Jackson is the No. 29 ranked prospect in the 2023 class.
ROBERT MCCRAY IS READY TO REPORT TO WAKE
In the final 2021 rankings, Wake Forest signee Robert McCray came in at No. 149. He is by no means content with that ranking because, the night the rankings came out, McCray was in the gym sharpening his skills.
After showing off an aerial assault on the rim, McCray said he is ready to get to Wake Forest.
“I report next month. I have already put on about 10 pounds lifting since the season ended.” McCray said, “I haven’t really talked positions with the coaches yet, they have just really stressed with me to be ready to come and play.”
McCray was named SCHSL Class 4A State Player of the Year and earned all-state honors as well.