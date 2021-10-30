Shaw's Takeaways: The Oak Hill vs. Hargrave Scrimmage

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. - In years past, the high school basketball season would start when Chatham (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy scrimmaged Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy. This year the fireworks were set as talent was strewn across the floor. While some players came in with national reputations, some used this stage to start their stories—coaches from NC State, Wake Forest, East Tennessee State, Radford, Saint Louis, William and Mary and others were courtside along with Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw.

FINAL SCORE: Oak Hill 119, Hargrave 105

It was clear, on this night, Foster was the best player on the floor. The 6-foot-4 junior point guard got anywhere he wanted on the floor, finishing with 37 points on nine made threes. The No. 11 prospect in the 2023 class, Foster did a good job finding himself around the ball, using his length and size to grab nine rebounds. Foster sees the floor at a high level and does not force things. He is adept at getting rid of the ball early, putting pressure on the defense, and getting his teammates the ball where they are a threat. Foster is an early commitment to Duke, saying, “The atmosphere of the campus, and the team. The coaching staff was on me hard, and when I went there, it just felt like home.”

Mintz plays with an alpha mentality, and it is that exact mindset that gets him a lot of his production. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard was able to quickly turn defense into offense as he was aggressive on defense, both in guarding the ball and in the passing lanes. Ranked as the No. 68 prospect in the 2022 class, Mintz played his best in transition and had his eyes set on the paint on most possessions. The Pittsburgh commitment finished with 26 points, six assists and three steals.

]This was my first viewing of Thompson, and he made quite the impression. Finishing with a team-high 27 points, Thompson got where he wanted off the bounce and finished at each level. He is a compact lead guard who plays with confidence on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-1 guard also finished with nine rebounds. Thompson says NC State, Wake Forest and Georgetown have been the schools in contact with him most recently.

Durr, who is from Atlanta, came to Hargrave with offers from the likes of Richmond, Siena, Florida Gulf Coast, UAB, and others. The 6-foot-4 lead guard played a consistent game here, toggling between the primary and off guard positions. Durr finished with 19 points. He had a nice change of pace with his dribble that helped in getting to the rim, and his size and length allowed him to finish in traffic. Very intriguing, he also knocked down two threes in this one.

