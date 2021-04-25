Basketball Recruiting - Shaw's Takeaways: Day 2 of the Pitt Jam Fest

PITTSBURGH - Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw was courtside for day two of the Hoop Group's Pitt Jam Fest. The Hoop Group took over the 30-plus courts inside the Pittsburgh Convention Center as some of the best East Coast talent was in the building.

DUG MCDANIEL SETS MICHIGAN VISIT

McDaniel has set an official visit to Michigan for the first week in June. The Team Takeover point guard led his team to three victories in two days by a combined total of 93 points. McDaniel and Team Takeover have advanced to the Elite 8 for the weekend.

*****

DJ WAGNER LOVES THE CROWD

Wagner is the top-ranked prospect in the 2023 Rivals150. This was his first showing with the NJ Scholars Elite EYBL program and everyone wanted to get a look. Wagner averaged 20-points through his two games on the day, both wins. However, what was so impressive about Wagner in this setting was he stayed after his second game, 30 minutes, and took every picture, granted every interview and signed every autograph. "I'm really just a kid out here having fun." Wagner said, "I love this kind of stuff, to know that people have support like that for me, I love it all."

*****

CLINGAN WANTS TO COMMIT BEFORE HIGH SCHOOL SEASON

Clingan is as fundamental player in the paint as there is in the country. The Bristol (Conn.) Bristol Central center's offer list is approaching 20, however he is set to start looking at what visits he wants to take in the coming weeks. While there is uncertainty for where he will go, Clingan knows he wants to see some campuses and will try to get five visits in before he makes a decision.

*****

BRADSHAW DESERVES LONG TERM ATTENTION

It's hard to miss Bradshaw. He is a lengthy, 6-foot-11 sophomore who glides up and down the floor and showcases strong instincts when finishing plays on both ends. Bradshaw carries early offers from Texas A&M, Nebraska and TCU, but his recruitment will surely blow up in time.

*****

DEVIN CARNEY GETS BUCKETS