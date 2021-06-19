Shaw's Takeaways: Day 1 of the Scholastic Live Period

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Day 1 of the Scholastic Live Period is upon us as college coaches from every level are on the road, live recruiting for the first time in two years. With 50 or so college coaches, from every level of basketball in for the South Carolina High School League Live Period, Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was on hand to talk about the day that was.

Perhaps no player took more advantage of this stage than Clowney. Offensively, the 6-foot-9 Clowney showcased an array of dunks, jumpers, and off ball cuts. Defensively the Spartanburg (S.C.) Dorman High prospect had a typical showing of switch-ability and rim protection. Throughout the day, looking baseline for the prospect’s games, head coaches from South Carolina, Indiana and Clemson were at both of his games with an array of assistant coaches from the likes of Georgetown, Tennessee, Florida, NC State, Georgia and others in attendance. Clowney has already taken an unofficial visit to Georgia this June. He plans on getting to South Carolina, Clemson and Tennessee this June as well. Clowney has an August official visit set to head to Indiana. He picked up a Florida offer after his showing on night one. Watch this one closely, a continual rise in the rankings could be forthcoming.

*****

Gortman kicked off the day with head coaches from NC State, South Carolina, Clemson, and Indiana lining the floor along with assistants from Kansas, Ohio State, Florida, Wake Forest and Florida State. The 2022 Rivals150 No. 13 prospect showcased his patented on the ball defense, to the tune of six steals in the game. The Columbia (S.C.) Keenan High guard also showed deft shooting touch with the ability to get anywhere he wanted on the floor, finishing with a game high 21-points. Gortman visits Florida State last weekend for his first official visit. Gortman says he is planning visits to Miami, Wake Forest and Alabama, and as of this interview, he has not yet been contacted by the Overtime League or G-League.

*****

Phillis is a lengthy and angular wing prospect who plays with a lot of pop in his game. Perhaps the best part of the 6-foot-8 Phillips game is his rebounding. But throughout the day, the Blythewood (S.C.) High prospect showed an ability to get to his spots off the bounce and great pace in the half court when initiating the offense for his team. The 2022 Rivals150 wing had head coaches from South Carolina and Clemson at both his games along with assistants from Ohio State, NC State, Florida, Georgetown, Xavier and Florida State. Phillips visits Clemson on an official visit June 4. Phillips plans of visiting Ohio State on June 28 and then Wake Forest on July 31.

*****