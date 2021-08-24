Shaw's Takeaways: CP3 Rising Stars Camp

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Every year, the best middle school players fly to Greensboro, N.C. to take part in the CP3 Rising Stars Camp. This year, because last year’s was cancelled because of COVID, the camp combined the 2024 and 2025 classes to be showcased under one roof. With the standout players from Florida to Washington State, and everywhere in between competing, Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was sideline watching. Here are the standout prospects that Jamie watched from the 2025 class.

The name may sound familiar as Boozer is the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. Cameron stands at a listed 6-foot-8 and there is not much on the floor he cannot do. Boozer is comfortable facing the basket, where he can put it on the floor and get by you or stretch it out to three. He can also play with his back to the basket, with both footwork and touch. Boozer is a good straight-line athlete and plays with such a confident pace. There is talk swirling about him in the conversation as the top prospect in his class, watching him compete against elite talent, this notion makes sense. Boozer carries an early offer from Florida International.

The allure with Keith is the long-term projection. You see him now, and he has some comfort on the ball, he has some comfort shooting from three, he has some pop, and he runs well. But looking ahead, Keith wears a size 17 shoe, with lengthy arms, and big hands; all things that point toward the fact he may not be done growing yet. If he stays at 6-foot-6, Keith will need to tighten and sharpen up the tools, however, you give him a few more inches and we are talking about a prospect who you could easily envision soaring toward the top of the class.

Haralson had a certain cadence about him, from the second he stepped on the floor, he moved differently. For starters, Haralson has a lengthy frame, with good length, and a very projectable frame. He is a very fluid athlete on the floor, and you see that and the elbow at the rim pops in lay-up lines. When he gets on the floor you see the ball skills, as he can get into the paint in the half court or direct the offense on the break. He has range that extends out to three, he has the lift to dunk on you if you rotate late, and he possesses a lot of tools as his body continues to grow and strengthen, there is so much upside here.

Jones catches your attention almost immediately. He has a lengthy frame and plays with a lot of pop. He is around the rim the entire game, chasing put back dunks, blocking shots at the top of the square. His game is very camera friendly, but in watching him play he also sees the floor and executed some really timely left- and right-handed push passes to advance the ball. While he was attacking the rim for most of the weekend, he did knock down a couple of jump shots. While Jones will have to tighten up the handle in the half court and continue to sharpen the reads, he lived up to his lofty reputation coming into the event. Jones, along with Boozer, is also being talked about among the top players in this class.

