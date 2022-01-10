Shaw's Takeaways: Chance Harman Classic

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. -- Tucked away in rural southwest Virginia, the 15th Annual Chance Harman Classic was last weekend. While the event was cut a day short due to snow and ice, Saturday filled the gym with prospects and storylines. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was on hand to recap the day of hoops.

Nickel is a grinder, someone who maximizes every ounce of skill he has each time he steps on the floor. The senior at Elkton (Va.) East Rockingham High showcased a diverse scoring ability that has him within a puncher's chance of catching Mac McClung’s all-time Virginia High School League scoring record. The 6-foot-7 Nickel finished with 43 points in an overtime, come-back win. Nickel committed to North Carolina over Virginia Tech in September. With the success Brady Manek has seen in Chapel Hill this season, you see a pathway for Nickel.

*****

He was in the night's feature game, and Cupps had complete control from start to finish. It was the way he manipulated the game's pace, always keeping the ball moving and never letting it stick. Since middle school, Cupps has been a known commodity when he was the point guard for the North Coast Blue Chips team that also featured Mikey Williams, Bronny James and others. The Centerville (Ohio) High point guard sees the floor well and is at his best when the pace gets going fast. While the 6-foot-1 Cupps will need to continue getting stronger in finishing around the rim, the junior knocked down shots at each level with consistency. In November, Cupps committed to Indiana over a final group that included Ohio State and Stanford. He finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in the win.

*****

It is the hustle plays that stick out the most when watching Brown. The senior at St. George (Va.) Blue Ridge School is a lengthy forward who always seems to find his way around the ball. On the defensive end is where Brown shines the most. At 6-foot-8, his ability to move his feet is impressive, guarding down a line-up and even the point of attack in pressing situations. He has developed his vertical pop and is an aggressive rebounder both in and out of his area. Brown will need to continue adding strength and diversifying his offensive repertoire, but he leaves his mark on every game he plays. In October, Brown committed to Syracuse over a final group that also included Georgetown, NC State, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

*****

While I got to get a small sample size of House during the summer, this was my first time being able to lock in on him. House walks on the floor, looking the part of a power five shooting guard. He has a strong frame, with legit size and lengthy arms. House has a reputation as a shooter, and while he was four for ten in this one, the release looked clean, and the balance was there. House plays with a lot of fire and confidence. House committed to Florida State in September after taking official visits to Furman and Georgia.

*****