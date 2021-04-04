Basketball Recruiting - Shaw's Takeaways: Big Shots Boo Williams Tip Off

HAMPTON, Va. – Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw stepped into the famed Boo Williams Complex to take in the Big Shots Boo Williams Tip Off. Teams from around the region showed up to compete and here are Shaw's takeaways.



BRUMBAUGH'S RECRUITMENT TAKING A POWER FIVE TURN

Playing with Big Shots Prospect U, Rowan Brumbaugh electrified all watching. He has an aura about him and his game that excites many who see him play, “I’m going to be in your face all game, playing as hard as possible,” Brumbaugh said. This aura has spilled over into recruiting as well. Even though the Northfield Mount Herman point guard carries 18, or so, offers recently things have taken an upswing to a Power Five feel, “I would say, right now, I am hearing the most from Wisconsin, Princeton, Virginia Tech, Georgetown,” Brumbaugh said. His name will be a point of conversation when the 2022 rankings updates begin.

BEYA CONTINUES TO BLOCK SHOTS AND HEAR FROM SCHOOLS

The 6-foot-9 Jerome Beya is a noted rim and paint protector. He viciously plays with explosion around the basket and provides an intimidating force for his team. Beya ended his season with Teay’s Valley Christian with 16 offers and he started his travel ball season with Boo Williams, most recently hearing from LSU and Tulsa. However, Beya’s focus is on basketball, not recruiting, “Right now I am focused on my game, getting better. I will look at the schools soon, but right now I’m working.”

DAUGHTRY'S VERSATILE GAME IS APPEALING TO COACHES

When asked how to describe the 6-foot-5 and 215-pound forward the word that comes to mind is versatile, “I like to play a versatile game, whatever my team needs with rebounding or assists or scoring,” Jaden Daughtry said. Daughtry, who is a 2022 forward at LC Bird High is averaging just shy of 20 points during the Big Shots Boo Williams Tip Off and his productive game has sparked the interest of college coaches. Daughtry claims ten Div. 1 offers, “I got offers rom Charleston Southern, Troy, NJIT, Marshall, Hampton, ODU, Norfolk State and Jackson State offered me recently too.”

STROTHER FOLLOWING IN FATHER'S FOOTSTEPS

In 1991 Lamont Strothers joined Devean George and Jack Sikma in becoming just the third player to be drafted in the NBA Draft from a Div. III program. Strothers' oldest son Allen is currently committed to East Tennessee State as part of the 2021 class. Strother’s youngest son, Etienne Strother, has been on a tear, picking up his first three offers this month. Mount St Mary’s, Hampton and East Tennessee State have offered the 6-foot-1 point guard for Boo Williams EYBL 16s. Strother has a great feel for the game, with his length and his ability to see the floor. More offers should be on the way.

PROGRAMS ALREADY TAKING NOTE OF BOWMAN