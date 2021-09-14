Shaw's Takeaways: ABC Fall League

CONCORD, N.C. – Some of the Eastern Seaboard’s best talent gathered to compete in the second annual ABC Fall League at Cox Mill High School. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was baseline to take in all the action.

Ezra Ausar establishing his presence

Quite simply, in a gym filled with talent, Ausar was built differently, he moved differently, and he produced differently. Standing 6-foot-8 and 230-pounds, Ausar is a fluid ball handler who is as fast, and as explosive as any player on the floor. Having transferred to play his final year of high school at Charlotte (N.C.) Liberty Heights Academy, Ausar has asserted himself as a mismatch forward. He rebounded the ball at a high level, played the game inside out, and showcased a good IQ with the ball in his hands. Ausar currently has offers from UMass, McNeese State and Sam Houston State. South Carolina and Illinois were in his gym immediately after Div. I coaches were allowed on campus. Ausar says Texas A&M, Ohio State, Missouri and Georgia have recently come in contact. If he continues his play, expect his name to be in the discussion for the next Rivals150 update.

*****

Austin Swartz plays with a smooth confidence

Perhaps the top performer on the day, Swartz did a little bit of everything on the floor. Equipped with a lengthy, 6-foot-4 frame, Swartz confidently shot the ball with deep range. He had a nice handle, with pace and footwork, that got him to his spots and his range extended out to 28-feet. Swartz rebounded the ball well and he also initiated the offense with confidence, withstanding the constant pressure the opposing teams put on him. The Concord (N.C.) Cannon School sophomore carries an early Houston Baptist offer, and he says South Carolina, Wake Forest and Boston College are in contact often. Expect this recruitment to take a turn toward the latter schools sooner, rather than later.

*****

Mike Nwoko Goes About His Business

There is something about a big man, who knows what he does well, and goes out and does those things at a high level. Nwoko is the No. 102 prospect in the 2023 Rivals150. He is a high motor, long armed, strong post who rebounds his position, screens hard, switches on defense, and finishes around the basket. He consistently showcased that during both games here. Currently Nwoko claims offers from Wake Forest, East Carolina, Virginia Tech, Harvard, Houston, South Florida, Siena and Elon.



*****

Chase Lowe is a winner

There is something about a winner that people just gravitate toward. Last year, Lowe led his Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High team to an undefeated state championship season. Lowe is a unique player, as the 205-pound lefty plays primarily point guard. He is a multiple position defender, an excellent rebounder and when his team needs something to happen, it is Lowe who is there to make a play. The high-academic Lowe is one who elevates the play of everyone around him and goes out and makes winning plays himself. Currently, Lowe has an Elon offer. USC-Upstate and Dartmouth were in on the first day to see him.

*****

Kany Tchanda's coming out party