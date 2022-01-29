Sharpshooter Elijah Moore hoping to see his offer list grow

The 6-foot-4 combo guard recently spoke with Rivals.com about his skill set, his recruitment and what might be next.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass – Just s sophomore, Elijah Moore is starting to build a reputation as one of the top shooters in the Northeast. Moore’s game is becoming more complete, however, and additional scholarship offers should arrive in the year ahead.

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I’m a good shooter and a good leader. I know how to keep my teammates involved and happy while making sure I stay effective.”

ON WHAT HE WORKED ON THIS OFFSEASON

“I spent a lot of time working on my athleticism because that was a big part of why my game wasn’t where I wanted it to be. I worked on that and got better, now I’m working on getting my shot off the dribble.”

ON EARLY OFFERS

“So far, it’s still just St. Peters but other schools are talking to me.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN CONTACT

“Hofstra and Penn State are talking. Fordham and Charlotte, too.”

ON PENN STATE

“I don’t know too much about Penn State, but I want to know more.”

ON POSSIBLE VISITS

“Hofstra is definitely trying to get me to visit. Them and Fordham told me to tell them any time I want to take a visit because they’re close.”

ON SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO HEAR FROM DOWN THE ROAD

“I’d definitely like to hear from UConn and Syracuse as I get further along in my career. Those two for sure.”