Kelly Kline/Under Armour

One of the biggest jumps made in the most recent update of the 2019 Rivals150 was made by Damari Monsanto. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Florida vaulted all the way up from No. 114 overall to No. 69, and it’s because he’s one of the better shooters in the entire class. He made a big splash at the IndiHoops Tip Off Classic in Atlanta where he went for over 30 points multiple times and connected on eight three-pointers in one game. His recruitment is picking up lately as well. He says Buffalo is coming at him hardest, but he also holds scholarship offers from Kansas State, Saint Louis, South Florida and Texas Tech among others. Georgia has also been involved lately.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Monsanto talks about his interest in some of the programs recruiting him. South Florida: “I like them. It’s a good school. Coach (Brian) Gregory is a great coach. He always checks in on me to see how I’m doing.” Georgia: “I know a little bit because of Coach (Chad) Dollar because of when he was at South Florida. We have a really good relationship.” Texas Tech: “They were my first offer. I like the way their offense is set up. It’s a set up for a shooter.” Kansas State: “Same thing, they are set up for a shooter. They also push defense. You can’t go out and slack on that end. I talk Coach [Chester] Frazier a lot.”

RIVALS REACTION