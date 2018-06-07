One of the best measures of a point guard is does he win and does he lead? Sharife Cooper, a top 35 guard in the class of 2020, does all of that and more.

A six-footer from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern, Cooper spearheads one of the best grassroots teams in the country, Atlanta based A.O.T coached by his father Omar Cooper. His play with A.O.T in Nike's EYBL and his high school team has led to offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State, N.C. State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M and many others.



"I feel like we have been doing well and that our chemistry is getting better," Cooper told Rivals.com. "We are playing physical basketball and I feel like we are in a good position heading into Peach Jam.

"My leadership comes natural because I've been with these guys so long. It's just second nature and the chemistry is there so it helps me lead. I've got competitive drive and I love to win. I like winning a lot more than I do losing."

