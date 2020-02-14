The former four-star prospect was the 40th rated prospect in the 2018 class nationally. He took an official visit to LSU two weeks ago, and had received further interest from Arizona State and Michigan .

Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal , came to a final decision for where he will finish his college career. Entering the transfer portal on January 22, O’Neal will follow in the footsteps of his father as he has committed to LSU and Coach Will Wade.

O’Neal had formerly committed to the prior staff at UCLA and remained a member of the program throughout the coaching change that saw Mick Cronin take over in Westwood. He sat out what was his freshman year due to heart surgery. In his first full year of college eligibility this winter, he played in 13 games, receiving over 10 minutes per game, while averaging just south of three points and three rebounds.

Standing close to 6-foot-10 and valued for his frontcourt versatility, while he did not find the success that many had believed at UCLA, O’Neal has the chance to vastly enhance LSU’s frontline. While transfer restrictions could force him sit out next season, there is a chance that the Tigers could receive a waiver that would allow for O’Neal to play immediately, thus giving them a multi-dimensional forward that can shoot, pass, handle and defend.

LSU will enroll four freshmen in the fall, a group that sits 17th nationally in the 2020 team rankings. They also could see Josh Leblanc, who transferred into the program from Georgetown mid-year, receive immediate eligibility in the fall.