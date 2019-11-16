“It’s in the ACC, the best conference in college basketball, in my opinion. It’s in Raleigh, which isn’t too far from where my family lives, so they’re able to see me play,” Moore said about his NC State selection. “I feel like I’m a great fit for Coach (Kevin) Keatts’ style of play on both ends of the floor, especially the way they press defensively.”

In looking to add further firepower to its backcourt, NC State hit the mark on Saturday evening. Three-star, in-state guard Shakeel Moore ended his recruitment by verbally committing to the Wolfpack.

Moore chose NC State over DePaul, Ole Miss, Providence. He is regarded as a three-star recruit and as the 40th best shooting guard in the 2020 class. The lefty is valued most for his toughness in the backcourt and three-level scoring abilities.

“I like the way Coach Keatts allows his guards play offensively,” he said. “Lastly, I have a really good relationship with both Coach Keatts and (Takayo) Siddle and a couple of the players on the team.”

A quick and aggressive lefty guard that plays with loads of confidence along the perimeter, Moore is a capable playmaker but is best used in a scoring capacity, a role that he should be given alongside fellow commit Cam Hayes. Travel teammates last summer, Moore posted per-game averages of 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Moore becomes the fourth member of NC State’s 2020 class and the third in-state senior to pledge to the Wolfpack this fall. Next year, Hayes, Ebe Dowuona and Nick Farrar will join Moore in Raleigh.