Georgia , NC State , Ole Miss , Pittsburgh , Providence , Tennessee and Texas A&M are the programs still in play to sign the North Carolina native. Providence (Sept. 13), NC State (Sept. 20) and Pittsburgh (Sept. 27) will get one final shot at hosting him on a visit next month leaving him with two official visits left if he chooses to use them.

Shakeel Moore is moving forward in the recruiting process and recently took some steps toward making a decision. The three-star point guard in the 2020 class trimmed his list down to seven schools and lined up three official visits.

Moore breaks down his seven finalists.

Georgia: “They are new to the picture and just started getting in touch with my people. I’m supposed to be getting in touch with their head coach soon. I just started talking to the assistant coaches.”

NC State: “I’ve been there a couple times and I like the facilities they have. The coaching staff there is great. Those are my guys.”

Ole Miss: “I’m new with them, but I always followed them through Devonte Shuler. I followed him a lot growing up and always thought I could see myself following his footsteps there. Ever since they started contacting me, they’ve been one of my favorites.”

Pittsburgh: “I don’t know too much about them yet, but I’ve been chopping it up with the coaches there for a while and just need to get up there to visit them.”

Providence: “I’ve got a pretty good relationship with coach [Ed] Cooley and coach [Jeff] Battle. We’ve been talking for almost two years now.”

Tennessee: “They’ve been recruiting me for a year and a half now. They followed me at all the EYBL events and the Top 100 camp. I watched them play a few times this year. They were a good team.”

Texas A&M: “One of their new assistant coaches had been recruiting me before he got there. I’ve always liked coach Buzz Williams. He’s always been a good point guard guy and lets his guards do what they do best.”