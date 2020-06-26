Basketball Recruiting - Seven schools remain for five-star Chet Holmgren

One of the most gifted and unique frontcourt prospects in recent years, Holmgren has seen a priority recruitment emerge within the past year. On Friday, he decided to trim his list to a more select group that consists of Georgetown , Gonzaga , Memphis , Michigan , Minnesota , North Carolina and Ohio State.

Despite not having the chance to take visits throughout the spring, Chet Holmgren has made the first step towards his college decision. In the conversation for who the best prospect is in the 2021 class, Holmgren has cut his list to a final seven.

“For the most part, all seven had a lot of similarities with their coaching staffs that I see myself connecting with as a player and as a person and that can also help me in both areas,” Holmgren told Rivals.com. “As well as having a program and system that suits my needs and abilities.”

The Minnesota native brings tremendous qualities and versatility to the floor. He is one of the rare prospects that consistently make 3-point jumpers but also block a number of shots in any given contest. His combination of length, fluidity, ball skills and production make him one of the best in the sport. Added strength is a must but the upside and continued progressions that he has made throughout his upbringing helps create the potentially number-one prospect nationally.

Holmgren has not decided on a commitment date and much could ride on whether he could take official visits in the fall. He has already taken an official visit to Gonzaga and OSU, while he has also visited the local Minnesota campus, a program that his father once played at.