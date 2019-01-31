SANTA ANA, Calif. – Class of 2021 standout Devin Askew already holds seven offers from high-major programs and more are surely on the way. Louisville , Oregon , St. John’s, Texas , Texas Tech and USC have already pulled the trigger, and the Cardinals, Longhorns and Trojans have hosted Askew on unofficial visits.

Louisville: “Coach (Chris) Mack, he was one of my favorites. I love coach Mack. The thing that impressed me the most is that whenever I got there, we sat down and we watched film on how they play and then they brought out film on me and whenever I saw that and we compared both with how I play and the way that they play, it really impressed me that he would take his time with a sophomore from California to put together something like that. It was amazing.”

Texas: “That is Coach (Shaka) Smart and Coach (Darrin) Horn, I love them both. Coach Smart is just so close with all of his players. I was out there with him and Matt Coleman and it was amazing to see him and Matt talk to each other. It was like they’re friends and it is that bond that he has with the coach, it was amazing to see. It was really cool.”

USC: “It was amazing to get that offer. What Coach (Andy) Enfield and with Coach (Jason) Hart there, they showed me around campus and I went to one of their practices. The way that they practice is amazing. They are all into it and I was there watching Kevin Porter and they make him work. It just goes to show that no matter how big of a player you are, you’re going to be worked hard. It was a blessing to see.”