Seven-footer John Bol ready to break out nationally

John Bol recently made an appearance in Rivals’ expanded rankings for the class of 2024, landing at 34th overall and slotted as the third best center in his class. He’s one of the biggest ‘eye catchers’ in the entire sophomore class, a player you automatically notice when you walk into a venue, regardless of what other talent is in the building.

Standing at 7-foot-2, Bol towers over every other player he’s on the court with. Equipped with a developing skill set which includes soft touch comfortably out to around 20 feet, a massive wing span and good agility for a young kid his size, the 2024 forward is just oozing with potential.

The scary part? He’s just now really learning how to play the game. “I’ve been working on everything,” Bol said. “But I’d say that the key area has been at the offensive end, working on scoring in the paint. I’m trying to add more moves to my arsenal. I’m working on my perimeter shot as well.”

Bol’s game has come a long way in a very short amount of time. He’s added parts to his game recently that he wasn’t capable of doing even six months ago and is progressing at a very fast rate.

“I made a lot of improvements in terms of playing harder,” he said. “I’m better at reading the game. I’ve been more lethal at the offensive and defensive ends.”

The rapid evolution of a 7-foot-2 kid’s game is pretty hard to hide, and college coaches have really begun to take notice of Bol’s transformation.

He currently holds offers from Michigan, Clemson, Butler, St. Louis, Illinois, Kansas State, and Missouri and is receiving heavy interest from many more schools.

“I mostly talk with Butler, Kansas State, and Missouri,” he told Rivals. “Michigan just offered recently. I’ve visited Butler, St. Louis, and Notre Dame. All of those visits were great. I genuinely had a good time on all of my visits. The atmospheres and the coaching staffs were great.”

In the end, Bol wants to go to a school that relentlessly pursues him and is successful on the court, saying, “I want to go to whoever wants me the most and a place that I can win.”