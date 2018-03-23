Seton Hall filled an interior gap on Friday with the commitment of three-star center Valdir Manuel . A hard-playing, mobile and tough big man from nearby The Patrick School, Manuel becomes the Pirates’ fourth member of its 2018 class, one that should stabilize the program following the departures of its tremendously successful graduating class.

A 6-foot-9 post and one of the top available prospects from the 2018 class, Manuel is a tremendous addition for the Big East program. Seton Hall loses Angel Delgado to graduation and while Manuel is not the elite rebounder Delgado was, he is a bit more polished on the offensive end compared to what Delgado was four years ago.

On the Nike EYBL circuit last summer, Manuel posted averages of close to 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in less than 18 minutes per game. He has improved upon his face-up abilities, extending the range on his jumper to the perimeter and in implementing a more efficient back to the basket skillset.

Seton Hall graduates one of the best classes in school history, losing multiple year starters in Desi Rodriguez, Khadeen Carrington, Ismael Sanogo and Delgado. They will resupply its cupboard with the transfers of Taurean Thompson and Quincy McKnight, and rely upon a year of offseason development with Myles Cale and Myles Powell.

Its 2018 class should also stabilize things further. Anthony Nelson and Jared Rhoden are their top class senior pledges, two perimeter assets that can play multiple positions. Manuel should add further talent to its frontcourt and will be aided by another frontline addition coming from 6-foot-8 center Darnell Brodie.