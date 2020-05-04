“I picked Seton Hall because of my relationship with the coaches, how good they have done with guards in the past and the Big East Conference, in general, does great with them,” Conway told Rivals.com. “It’s attractive what they have been able to do with Myles Powell most recently but also, the coach has come there and made it a winning culture which is what I love, too.”

After completing most of its damage this spring via the Transfer Portal in constructing its roster for next season, Seton Hall took a step forward to greater success in the years after. Ryan Conway , a member of the Rivals150 and a solid three-star prospect, committed to the Big East program on Monday.

A 6-foot lead guard from Baltimore, Maryland, Conway chose the Pirates over Marquette, Providence, Purdue, Stanford and Vanderbilt. He is rated as the 25th best point guard in his 2021 class, and as the 125th best prospect in America.

Known for his toughness and lead guard skills, Conway is the definition of a floor setter. While he is a more than capable scorer that wields an accurate perimeter jumper, it is rather about his ability to create for others above all else. Sturdy at the point of attack, Conway is not a quick-twitch athlete but is a downhill playmaker that takes care of the ball and can hold his ground on the defensive end.

Seton Hall has been rather busy this offseason and are not yet done with its roster constructing purposes for next season. After landing Harvard grad-transfer Bryce Aiken earlier in the spring, there is a chance that the Pirates attempt to add to its frontcourt before averting their eyes towards the 2021 class entirely. Conway becomes its first commitment out of the junior class.