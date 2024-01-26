SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – New York-based guard Markell Alston turned a few heads with an impressive game on a big stage during this month’s Hoophall Classic. The 2025 prospect scored 24 points, going 11-for-13 from the floor while racking up five assists for his Christ The King High School team and spoke with Rivals following the game.

Alston, who holds offers from schools such as Seton Hall, Illinois, Fordham and others, updates his recruitment and discusses the schools with which he’s in touch.

*****

ON UNOFFICIAL VISITS HE’S TAKEN:

“I haven't taken a visit since, like, freshman year. I went to Seton Hall and Fordham back then, but nothing since.”

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“Seton Hall is still in touch. Seton Hall and Virginia are both in touch, but that’s really all right now. Virginia hasn't offered yet but they are watching me.”

ON THE MESSAGE FROM SETON HALL:

“It’s really just them telling me about what it’s like there and letting me know that if I decide to come there, I’m going to have to play hard.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I’m a playmaker first. I’m a facilitator. I like to get my teammates involved. Scoring is the second option for me. I play D and get stops then create for my teammates.”