Seton Hall lands Harvard grad transfer Bryce Aiken
Almost as soon as he hit the transfer portal as a grad transfer, Harvard's Bryce Aiken became one of the most sought after players on the market.
Thursday, Aiken announced that he has picked Seton Hall -- a program that was one of his finalists coming out of high school -- over a group of finalists that also included Iowa State, Maryland and Michigan. At Seton Hall, he will be instantly eligible to play his senior season.
WHO IS HE?
A former four-star prospect of Elizabeth (N.J.) The Patrick School who finished ranked No. 102 nationally in the class of 2016, the six-foot tall scorer was considered a major coup for Tommy Amaker and Harvard.
Although injuries -- a knee during his sophomore/junior seasons and foot as a senior -- only allowed him to play 65 games during four seasons with the Crimson, Aiken was quite productive.
More of a combo guard than a true point guard, Aiken averaged nearly 17 points per game during his time at Harvard. He likes to let it fly from deep, is elusive off the dribble and also averaged just under three assists per game.
WHAT WILL HIS ROLE BE?
Under Kevin Willard, Seton Hall has established that they will play with toughness and that guards will have some freedom to get shots up. With All-American Myles Powell lost to graduation, the Pirates need to replace an awful lot of scoring. It's going to Aiken's job to provide much of it.
Aiken -- who may even be a bit shorter than his listed six-feet -- is a bit of a gunner by nature and falls into the category of scorer rather than pure shooter. He'll go on rolls where he puts up points in a hurry, but he'll go through some slumps soon. But, he'll be given the green light to keep on firing.
The 2020 season would have been the Pirates fifth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament which is the longest in school history. They'll be looking to get back in 2020-21 and should Aiken prove capable of being anywhere near as productive in the Big East as he was the Ivy League, they're odds of making it back will be much better.