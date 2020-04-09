Almost as soon as he hit the transfer portal as a grad transfer, Harvard's Bryce Aiken became one of the most sought after players on the market. Thursday, Aiken announced that he has picked Seton Hall -- a program that was one of his finalists coming out of high school -- over a group of finalists that also included Iowa State, Maryland and Michigan. At Seton Hall, he will be instantly eligible to play his senior season.



WHO IS HE?

A former four-star prospect of Elizabeth (N.J.) The Patrick School who finished ranked No. 102 nationally in the class of 2016, the six-foot tall scorer was considered a major coup for Tommy Amaker and Harvard. Although injuries -- a knee during his sophomore/junior seasons and foot as a senior -- only allowed him to play 65 games during four seasons with the Crimson, Aiken was quite productive. More of a combo guard than a true point guard, Aiken averaged nearly 17 points per game during his time at Harvard. He likes to let it fly from deep, is elusive off the dribble and also averaged just under three assists per game.



WHAT WILL HIS ROLE BE?