Basketball Recruiting - Seton Hall lands 2022 G Jaquan Harris

Class-of-2022 guard Jaquan Harris closed the book on his recruitment on Tuesday night, when he announced his intentions to sign with Seton Hall. The 6-foot-4 Harris, who attends New Jersey’s St. Thomas Aquinas High School and plays grassroots with the New York Jayhawks organization, chose the Pirates over a long list of national offers.

Below, Rivals.com has a closer look at what the news means for the future of Kevin Willard’s Seton Hall program.





WHAT IS SETON HALL GETTING:

A point guard with imposing length, the 6-foot-4 Harris averaged 17 points, six assists and six steals before a knee injury cut his season short. Harris can score at all three levels and has progressed as a passer and a floor general over the last year. Harris has the skill to play point for the Pirates but his length and athleticism allow him to fill a number of different roles on the perimeter. His length gives him a high upside on the defensive end.



WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BIG PICTURE:

Harris plays for the elite New York Jayhawks program and landing players out of a talent factory grassroots program is never bad. The fact that Kevin Willard was able to beat out a long list of high-majors to keep Harris close to home also bodes well for the Pirates’ recruiting future. NCAA Tournament qualifiers Virginia Tech, Creighton and Rutgers were involved with Harris for a time, so this victory is certainly a significant one for a program that fell just centimeters short of the big dance in 2021.



