Basketball Recruiting - Seton Hall adds toughness with Tyler Powell

“They have everything to offer for me in terms of getting the right exposure and getting better with the coaches that are there,” Powell told Rivals.com. “I feel like with them showing me the way, how they play and how they operate, it really matched how I play.”

Looking for a tough and versatile wing, Seton Hall hit the mark on Saturday evening. Rivals150 small forward Tyler Powell gave his verbal commitment to the Pirates, becoming the second member of its 2021 class.

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound small forward that brings great length to the perimeter, Powell is a tremendous pick-up for the Pirates when keeping in mind the type of fit that he will find at the Big East program. A tough-minded wing that can play up or down a position on any given possession, Powell fits the ethos of Kevin Willard’s program to a tee. He can shoot, drive the gaps, defend various positions and make winning plays.

“I know going to the east coast further away is a challenge for most west coast kids but I feel like I can adapt to the feel for the Big East and I know that Coach Grant (Billmeier), and Coach Willard are going to push me along with the future team to be great,” Powell went on to say. “I want to create something different and I feel like it can all happen with the Seton Hall family.”

Powell will join Rivals150 guard Ryan Conway next fall. Seton Hall remains in need of another of a frontcourt addition and will likely be active again within the transfer portal once the spring arrives.