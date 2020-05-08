“I built a great relationship with Coach (Duane) Woodward and Coach Grant (Billmeier) ,” Ngandu told Rivals.com. “I just thought it was the right fit for me. Coach (Kevin) Willard sees me coming in as someone who can develop first, and be an important piece of the team. Plus, his track record for developing guys was big.”

One of the most active programs this spring, Seton Hall added another to its roster for next season. Faced with a void along its frontline, the Pirates landed the commitment of three-star center Jeff Ngandu.

Ngandu is a 6-foot-9 center that possesses tremendous length and is more of a throwback in the post that does most of his work around the basket. One of the top remaining frontcourt prospects available, Ngandu chose Seton Hall over Arizona State, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Oregon State and Western Kentucky.

A hard playing and active big man that has decent touch around the basket, Ngandu is far from refined, though he is a capable scorer over his left shoulder in the post. He can shoot to 10-feet following the face-up but is most productive as drop off scorer and rebounder. He brings an added tenacity to the paint and is a major presence on both sides of the glass.

Completing his prep career at Orangeville Prep this winter, the same program that former SHU target Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe suited up for, Ngandu is the final piece to the Pirates’ frontcourt. The Congo native is Seton Hall’s fifth newcomer to its roster for next season. In the fall, Harvard grad-transfer Bryce Aiken and Missouri transfer Tray Jackson will join Ngandu on campus, as will incoming freshmen Jahari Long and Dimingus Stevens.