MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Unsigned senior point guard Tyler Beard is looking to jump start his recruitment and the first step was a look in the mirror.

A 6-foot-1 point guard at Chicago (Ill.) Whitney Young, Beard didn't have the spring and summer that he was looking for headed into his senior year and had to do a gut check.



"The summer was tough," Beard told Rivals.com. "It's definitely a gut check. Seeing others do better an get the offers they want over the summer it made me hungry and I wanted come into this year on fire and wrap it up by being better than I was during the summer.

"I didn't play well and I know I didn't. I have to come into the school year and really just ramp it up and play my best basketball."

Re-energized and driven to prove that he's a high level player, Beard feels like he's off to a good individual start to the year but wants to win more.



"The team record doesn't show it but I feel like I've had a good individual game," said Beard. "We need some more wins, that's the real name of the game, getting wins. I don't like the losing."

