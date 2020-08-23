Basketball Recruiting - Senior point guard Alston Mason has taken the next step with his game

Three-star point guard Alston Mason and his Overland Park (Kans.) Blue Valley Northwest teammates were prepping for the state semifinals in March when they got the call.

Because of Covid-19 their run at a state title was over. At the time, there was no way for. the six-foot floor general to know that it would cost him what was shaping up to be a strong spring and summer run on the grassroots circuit with MoKan Elite.



"We were moving into the semifinals and had just played a game and there was a tweet from KSHSAA saying that they were going to cancel the tournament," Mason told Rivals.com. "I was in disbelief that we drove all the way there, just played on game and it got canceled. I just felt like they could have had different options and they canceled it all and then spring and summer got canceled."

Carrying offers from Abilene Christian and UMKC, Mason has done what he can to make the most of it. He's been working out with local college and professional players trying to improve his game.



"I've been trying to get in the gym as much as possible. I feel like it was all a setback but for me it was an opportunity to develop myself as a player. I've been getting in the weight room more and working on my game a lot."