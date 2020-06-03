Frank Anselem’s recruitment finished with some twist and turns late, but today he’s made the decision to end it in favor of Syracuse.

“I chose them because there is no one with my skill set on the roster,” Anselem said. “Also, it’s in the best basketball conference in America. If I work hard, I can be a first round pick in two years.”

Anselem becomes the third high school commitment in the 2020 class for Syracuse as he joins four-star shooting guard Kadary Richmond and four-star power forward Woody Newton in the class.