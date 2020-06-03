Senior big man Frank Anselem makes his pick
Frank Anselem’s recruitment finished with some twist and turns late, but today he’s made the decision to end it in favor of Syracuse.
“I chose them because there is no one with my skill set on the roster,” Anselem said. “Also, it’s in the best basketball conference in America. If I work hard, I can be a first round pick in two years.”
Anselem becomes the third high school commitment in the 2020 class for Syracuse as he joins four-star shooting guard Kadary Richmond and four-star power forward Woody Newton in the class.
The newest member of the Orange started his high school career in Atlanta at Westlake High School before transferring to Prolific Prep (Ca.) this year. After getting ahead with his school work and being able to graduate this year, Anselem decided to move up from the 2021 class to the 2020 class back in April.
Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the initial suitors after the three-star prospect's reclass decision. Among the other schools in the mix were Arkansas, San Diego State, Seton Hall, Wake Forest and Western Kentucky. Kentucky even came into the picture briefly before taking a commitment from Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr.
A 6-foot-10 center, Anselem will be a nice fit in the back Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone. He’s a solid rim protector, tough on the boards, and brings very good mobility to the table. He’s shown progress over the past couple years offensively and look for that to continue at Syracuse.
"Frank Anselem is a FIRST class young man," said Prolific Prep head coach Joey Fuca. "Extremely coachable gym rat and huge upside. Mobile big will get out in ball screen coverage and rim runner. Frank will be a great asset."