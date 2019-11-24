NEW HAVEN, CT. – Slotted within the Rivals150, the recruitment of Darius Miles has been rather dismal of late. That is until he made the move to IMG Academy this fall, which has brought two SEC powers to the plate. A 6-foot-7, slender but skilled wing that can play a variety of positions, Miles discussed his strengths as a prospect. “I am kind of a wing-four, I can get to the basket whenever I want to, and I have a good stroke,” he said. “I just try to play hard and strap up.” LSU and Texas A&M are the primary programs currently recruiting Miles, he told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

LSU: “We talked about who I am as a person. My character on and off of the court, and they have made sure that they keep in touch with every day.” Texas A&M: “I am one of their primary recruits, they like me a lot and they show me a lot of love. I am looking forward to building a relationship with them.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Miles has yet to take an official visit this fall but is hoping to take two in the nearby future. “I am going to take a visit to Texas A&M, for sure, and I am looking forward to getting up to LSU, as well,” Miles stated. A skilled and versatile small forward prospect that can slide up or down a position, the lefty is a threat to the perimeter via the jumper attempt, but is also an underrated passer in the half-court setting. He has major value as a defender thanks to his size and lateral abilities, which could make him a two-way contributor early on during his college career. Where that begins is up for debate but it looks as if the Tigers and Aggies have a leg up on the competition. Expect for visits to be taken throughout the winter and a signing to be made in the spring.