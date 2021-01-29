Basketball Recruiting - Season on hold, but Christian Winborne's offer list growing

Season on hold, but Christian Winborne's offer list growing
Christian Winborne has yet to play a game in his junior season as his high school league isn’t playing yet, but that hasn’t slowed down the recruitment of the three-star point guard out of Baltimore.
At the moment, Winborne’s scholarship offer list includes Harvard, Kansas State, LSU, Nebraska, Northwestern, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Xavier and several mid-major programs. Interest has also been coming in from other schools such as Georgia and Vanderbilt.
*****
*****
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
LSU: “It’s a really prestigious program as far as making pros. I really like what they have going on down there.”
Nebraska: “I know their head coach used to play in the NBA and he has a long history of helping players make it to the NBA. I know they have a nice program where they let their guards run the show.”
Northwestern: “I was talking to them recently and they really like to play a fast-paced game and score early in the shot clock. I would really like to go to a school that challenges me academically and athletically.”
Virginia Tech: “What really stands out to me is how gritty their team is and how tough they play. I really love the pace they play at and how aggressive they are. They really want to win.”
Xavier: “I know they like to run a certain system when they play. I really like watching them play.”
*****
RIVALS’ REACTION
Winborne is hopeful that he’ll get to have some sort of junior season here soon, which should help his recruitment. Beyond that, he’ll play with Team Thrill on the Under Armour circuit this summer, and the hope is college coaches will be allowed to get out and evaluate him in person.
Right now, Winborne says he’s open to all the schools recruiting him and doesn’t have any favorites. He’s hoping to get a decision out of the way at some point in his senior year of high school. Look for academics to play a role in his decision because he does very well in the classroom.