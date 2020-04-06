"As much as I wanted to have the clear cut chance to go to the NBA, I just feel like there is so much that I need to learn, grow, mature and figure out how to be a pro,” Lewis said. “Me being able to go back to school so that I can lead and be a more solidified leader moving forward, that should only help me now and at the next level. I don’t see a lot of cons about me going back and I just think that it was the best opportunity for me and my circle.”

Over 100 early entrees have already placed their names into the 2020 NBA Draft in hopes that they will be one of the 60 selected later this summer. Florida standout wing Scottie Lewis will not be one of those, he told Rivals.com.

Regarded as one of the most athletic and defensively inclined wings in the college game last season, Lewis continued to grow throughout the year. He saw starts in 22 of the 30 games that he appeared in while averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and over a steal and block per game. He also made 36-percent of his perimeter attempts, a portion of his game entering the year that was seen as a poor spot within his game.

Lewis submitted his name to the NBA’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee and had received confirmation that there was a near 100-percent chance that he would be selected in the upcoming draft. However, due to the timing of turning pro in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, making the professional move didn’t add up.

“Based on lack of the combine and a summer league, there was just no way for him to show what he can be,” his former travel coach, Brian Klatsky, said. “There is going to be a hit to the salary slots due to loss of revenues, too. Not only is there a health crisis going on but being a pro in this environment, this is the worst time for it.”

Returning to Florida for his sophomore season, the Gators have the chance to enter the new college year as an SEC title contender and potential top-25 team within the preseason polls. Improved consistency and further strength gain could cement Lewis’ standing as a potential lottery pick for the 2021 NBA Draft.