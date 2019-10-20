COLORADO SPRINGS – Ascending the rankings and cemented as one of the top guards in the 2022 class, Scoota Henderson is not done yet. The top-15 sophomore discussed his recent progressions, mentality as a ballplayer, and early recruitment.” “I just bring my competitive edge and my athleticism,” Henderson said. “Everything that I got, I have been working on.” A relative unknown this time last year, it has not fazed Henderson. “I guess it has been busy since people are beginning to get to know me,” he said. “Really, I have been doing this my entire life and I have been playing up with my brother who just graduated last year, so I have just been bringing that energy.” Alabama, Auburn and Georgia are the three that have already prioritized him, while Tennessee has also begun to show interest, he told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “It has just been seeing them at workouts after school. They have just said that I look better after every time that they come. Collin Sexton went there and he was one of my favorite players and the way that they play, Coach Nate Oats, he is very fast-paced with how he wants to play.” Auburn: “I haven’t heard from them in a minute but I did speak with them maybe about two weeks ago but they are very interested in me. They have gotten a lot of big recruits from Georgia.” Georgia: “I went on a visit there for a football. It was one of my best experiences that I have seen in a minute. I am from Atlanta, it is not a long drive, and it is still in state.”

WHAT'S NEXT?