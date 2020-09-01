Basketball Recruiting - Scoot Henderson adding SEC, ACC offers

Scoot Henderson has established himself as one of the top guards in the 2022 class nationally. A 6-foot-2 guard with elite athleticism, the Georgia native is a total package scorer that posted some huge numbers during his sophomore year at Kell High School (Marietta, Ga.).

Auburn: “Their program is just all about family. They really preach that and that’s what I like in a program. I want a team that will take me in as a brother and son. The loyalty they have is second to none.”

Alabama: “I have a pretty close relationship with coach [Antoine] Petway. He’s the one that got the head coach to offer me during the camp I went. Collin Sexton trains at my gym sometimes. He hasn’t really talked about Alabama yet because I haven’t asked.”

Florida State: “(Leonard Hamilton) came to one of my practices during the season and we had a really good talk. We had a good conversation. I like him. Him and my dad talk a lot and my high school coach too.”

Georgia: “Coach [Tom] Crean and my dad are pretty close. They have had a lot of conversations. Me and Coach Crean and the whole staff are pretty close. I have watched Anthony Edwards a little bit there. I looked up to ‘Ant Man’ when I was a freshman. He’s nasty.”

Georgia Tech: “(Josh Pastner) stays in touch quite a bit. They are guard heavy and they like to run. Their big man, James Banks, was tough this year. They let their guards go, too.”