A truly ambidextrous prospect, King Kendrick not only handles the ball comfortably with either hand, but also shoots the ball both left and right in the course of any given contest. His skill set is rare, but the Ohio-based guard is more than a basketball sideshow act. Kendrick already lists a handful of offers from schools around the Midwest and has played well for All Ohio 16U on the EYBL circuit this spring.

Rivals recently spoke with Kendrick about both his development and recruitment.

*****

ON HIS CURRENT OFFERS:

“Ohio, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Kent State and a few others. I’ve been to Ohio and Ohio State and West Virginia.”

ON HIS OHIO STATE VISIT:

“I liked Ohio State. I went to a game there after the coaching change and got a chance to talk to coach [Jake] Diebler. It was right before the tournament. It was a good time.”

ON HOW HE LEARNED TO SHOOT WELL WITH BOTH HANDS:

“I’ve just been working on it since I was young. I think I’m different. I don’t see too many guards play how I play, especially shooting with both hands. I also pass the ball well with both. I’m just a true point guard.”

ON WHICH COLLEGE HE CHEERED FOR AS A KID:

“I grew up rooting for Ohio State a little bit, but also North Carolina.”