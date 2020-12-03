Basketball Recruiting - Schools inquiring about 2022 F Jerry Deng

Jerry Deng isn’t a name on many radars as things stand, but his recruitment is starting to see some movement. The 6-foot-7 junior transferred to Georgia’s Norcross High School from Core4 Academy prior to the season, and a handful of college coaches are paying close attention to what the emerging prospect does once he takes the court at his new home.

Deng, who played a handful of grassroots events with different organizations this summer, created a little buzz and helped himself land offers from Akron, Georgia State and DePaul. What happens next, however, will likely determine the larger direction of his recruitment. Because of his offseason transfer, Deng has been forced to sit out a handful of games to start the year but should be active for Norcross before the end of the month.

Schools such as Arizona State, South Carolina, Western Kentucky, TCU and Auburn have reached out to inquire about Deng but are waiting to see more before becoming too serious. Still, a number of eyes will be on the long, athletic forward when he begins his junior season.

“I’m really a scorer,” Deng said of his game. “I'm a versatile, competitive player, too.”So far, Akron and Georgia State seem most serious. Each has offered Deng a scholarship and remains in touch. Where things will go with the Panthers and Zips is anyone’s guess, as Deng is likely to add a few offers in the year ahead.

“They really like my game because I’m versatile and can shoot,” Deng said of his conversations with coaches from Akon and Georgia State. “They are telling me that they are watching me and like what they see so far”



