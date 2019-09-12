“They got a commitment from a pure point guard in Lamont Butler and they told me he could get me good shots in rhythm. He was also on the official (visit) with me. That was huge to me,” he said. “They aren’t recruiting any wings from my class and I could see myself earning 20-plus minutes as a freshman after they broke down the roster and returning players.”

San Diego State continued to add to its bundle of talent on Thursday thanks to the commitment of one of the top available wings found along the east coast. Che Evans , a three-star small forward, committed to the MWC program, giving the Aztecs a versatile perimeter asset that brings a bevy of offensive firepower to the west coast.

A 6-foot-6 wing with good size and athleticism, Evans selected SDSU over Boise State. Many east coast powers were involved, but it was the draw of immediate minutes and to play for a program that has become respected for developing NBA pros, that really caught Evans’ eye.

Transferring into the heavily lauded Neumann-Goretti High School for his senior year, Evans was forced to sit out this travel season, which affected his standing nationally. The Baltimore native, when entirely healthy, is a very talented wing that can complete a multitude of tasks along the perimeter. He finds his comfort zone out of the mid-range where he can be relied upon for his half-court scoring prowess and, in due time, ability to guard more than just position one position.

Evans becomes San Diego State’s third 2020 commitment. Earlier this week, the Aztecs landed quality scoring guard Keith Dinwiddie. Lamont Butler rounds out the class that will replace outgoing seniors Ke’Jhan Feagin, Nolan Narain and Yanni Wetzell after this season.