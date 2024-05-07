So far he’s clicking on all cylinders there.

“We showed up thinking we’d won already,” White said. “We had all the hype and had a strong year and just came in overconfident. I took a lot from that loss. Just learning about preparation and focus. I’m a big competitor and I just try to focus on the best skill you can have and that’s playing hard.”

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – Sadiq White subscribes to the slogan “you never lose if you learn,” and after falling in the Elite 8 this past season with Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park after winning it all the year before, White learned the most valuable lesson of all: Never rest on your laurels.

White has managed to carry over his strong showing at Nike EYBL Memphis last weekend, scoring 11 points in Team United’s 81-52 loss to Team Thad on Friday night.

This past high school season, the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 19.5 points a game for Myers Park.

That production coupled with his versatile skill set has produced an impressive list of seven schools he’s focused on: USC, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Texas, Georgetown and Syracuse.

“It was hard to get it to seven, but it’s more manageable now,” White said.

White has already taken two unofficials to Syracuse and is in the process of setting up more visits.

“All of the schools said they see me coming in and making an impact early,” White said. “What they like about me is that I’m a guy who loves doing the dirty work. I’ll guard every position; I love to rebound and do whatever it takes to win.”

From his diverse skill set on both ends of the floor to game-winning plays that don’t always show up in the box score, that mentality was on full display in Atlanta all weekend.

White’s ability to switch onto guards and contain on high screens has given Team United a marked advantage on the defensive end.

“My biggest thing is to get stronger and add muscle,” White said. “I want to be around 205, so I’m trying to eat right and work hard. I’m not in a big rush with the decision. I feel like I want to have a decision before my season starts though. I want to do that 100 percent.”