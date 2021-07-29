Rylan Griffen recaps Big 12 visits
Rylan Griffen, the No. 60 prospect in the current 2022 Rivals150, visited Kansas State and Oklahoma State in June.
*****
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Kansas State: “Coach Bruce Weber is really genuine, real nice. They didn’t have a great year last year, but this year I think they will be better. They are a family up there, I have known the assistant there since I was little (Shane Southwell), he is my cousin’s best friend, so he is family to me and they have a real family atmosphere there.”
Oklahoma State: “Coach Mike Boynton, I mean everyone likes coach Boynton, he was real cool. I hung out with Chris Harris, Jr., he is from Dallas; I went to his dorm for a little bit, then we went to play basketball. They all like coach Boynton too, they’re all a family which was real cool. It was crazy really, how close they all were with each other.”
“Other than those two I visited, I am hearing a lot from Kansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, schools like that.”
*****
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I don’t have any other visits set yet, I am going to wait and set those up after these sessions. I haven’t really thought about which schools I am going to visit yet; I am going to have to sit down with my dad and feel that out, Griffen said. “I want to go a place that has a family atmosphere, but also a place where I can come in and be me. And development, I want to get better, keep getting better.”
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Griffen has a lengthy frame with good ball skills and the utmost confidence in his game. He can act as a secondary ball handler, but also, he gets into the paint in the half court, and he can score the ball in the mid-range, off the pull up or the catch. As he continues to add strength and iron out consistency in the 3-ball, there is a lot to like in Griffen’s game and how he projects toward the highest level of college basketball.