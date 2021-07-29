Rylan Griffen recaps Big 12 visits

Kansas State: “Coach Bruce Weber is really genuine, real nice. They didn’t have a great year last year, but this year I think they will be better. They are a family up there, I have known the assistant there since I was little (Shane Southwell), he is my cousin’s best friend, so he is family to me and they have a real family atmosphere there.”

Oklahoma State: “Coach Mike Boynton, I mean everyone likes coach Boynton, he was real cool. I hung out with Chris Harris, Jr., he is from Dallas; I went to his dorm for a little bit, then we went to play basketball. They all like coach Boynton too, they’re all a family which was real cool. It was crazy really, how close they all were with each other.”

“Other than those two I visited, I am hearing a lot from Kansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, schools like that.”