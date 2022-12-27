FORT MYERS. Fla. -- RJ Jones is back after missing six months with a torn meniscus and the four-star forward is starting to look like his old, impressive self playing for Gainesville (Fla.) The Rock School.

Following a game at the recent City of Palms Classic that saw the touted junior turn in a 13-point, 11-rebound effort, Jones updated Rivals on the state of his recruitment post-injury and discussed which schools remain in the mix

*****

ON SCHOOLS IN FREQUENT CONTACT:

“It’s mostly LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Florida State, Louisville, Kansas, a few others.”

ON POSSIBLE OFFICIAL VISITS:

“That’s still in the air. I’m waiting until the spring time to figure it out. I’m just letting ny recrutiment get back up since I’ve been out for a while. From there, I’ll see how things play out. LSU possibly. That’s the big one, I think.”

ON LSU:

“I just love how they play and I love Coach [Cody Toppert] and how he recruits me. He keeps up with me really well.”

ON HIS RETURN FROM THE KNEE INJURY:

“I’m 100 percent. The last thing that came back was my touch around the paint and the 3-point line. It was just about getting my rhythm back.”

ON HIS CONDITIONING POST INJURY:

“I have gotten a lot better on that front since I've been back. That was hard, but I feel great now. Just patience and finding my rhythm. That and making good decisions with the ball in my hands down the stretch.”

*****