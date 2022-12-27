Ryan Jones is recovered from injury and eyeing a visit to LSU
FORT MYERS. Fla. -- RJ Jones is back after missing six months with a torn meniscus and the four-star forward is starting to look like his old, impressive self playing for Gainesville (Fla.) The Rock School.
Following a game at the recent City of Palms Classic that saw the touted junior turn in a 13-point, 11-rebound effort, Jones updated Rivals on the state of his recruitment post-injury and discussed which schools remain in the mix
*****
ON SCHOOLS IN FREQUENT CONTACT:
“It’s mostly LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Florida State, Louisville, Kansas, a few others.”
ON POSSIBLE OFFICIAL VISITS:
“That’s still in the air. I’m waiting until the spring time to figure it out. I’m just letting ny recrutiment get back up since I’ve been out for a while. From there, I’ll see how things play out. LSU possibly. That’s the big one, I think.”
ON LSU:
“I just love how they play and I love Coach [Cody Toppert] and how he recruits me. He keeps up with me really well.”
ON HIS RETURN FROM THE KNEE INJURY:
“I’m 100 percent. The last thing that came back was my touch around the paint and the 3-point line. It was just about getting my rhythm back.”
ON HIS CONDITIONING POST INJURY:
“I have gotten a lot better on that front since I've been back. That was hard, but I feel great now. Just patience and finding my rhythm. That and making good decisions with the ball in my hands down the stretch.”
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
It’s difficult to project Jones’ recruitment because his injury left him in limbo for a bit and allowed things to cool off. He’s yet to take an official visit and seems to be genuinely wide open for the time being.
How things go for him this season and on the grassroots circuit this spring will likely determine the market for his services. For now, however, LSU seems to be among the teams to monitor.