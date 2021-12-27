Rutgers, Virginia Tech among the first to offer Jaeden Mustaf

Jaeden Mustaf, who checks in at No. 36 in the recent 2024 Rivals150 rankings, picked up a lot of notoriety this summer playing with the New World program on the Adidas 15u 3SSB circuit. “Right now, I have offers from Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Howard, and George Mason,” Mustaf said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Rutgers: “They are standing (out) to me. They came to watch me in open gym. It is really important to me how much love they have shown me, how much they have put in so far to recruitment.” Virginia Tech: “They are in the ACC. My former coach, Mike Jones, is a coach there now, so that is big too.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I have been hearing a lot from Xavier, Maryland, Georgetown, schools around the area,” Mustaf said. “They haven’t offered yet. I don’t think I’ll be looking much at the location right now. I will be looking at how a program lets me play my game. I don’t want to go somewhere that is too systematic, but they allow me the freedom to play how I’m most comfortable.”

RIVALS' REACTION