Rutgers, VCU, Seton Hall vying for Darren Buchanan

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Darren Buchanan has a handful of major college options, but the 6-foot-7 wing remains hungry for more and intends to play his way into a few more offers this month.

Following a Thursday night game at the Summer Hoops Festival in Miami, Buchanan discussed where his recruitment stands and which schools are currency standing out.

ON SCHOOLS CURRENTLY STANDING OUT

“Definitely Rutgers. I took a visit there, like, last weekend. It was pretty good. I liked it. I spent some time with Coach [Steve] Pikiell and the staff. They praised me high up there. Then, VCU and Iona definitely.”

ON VCU

“I haven't been there yet, but we’re working on a visit. I’m gonna try to get that when I get back from Peach Jam next month. I talk to a lot of their assistants a lot, so things are going really well with them. I just want to visit as soon as I can.”

ON SETON HALL

“I want to get up there because the coaches are cool and I love what I know about the school. I just wanna get up there and see it.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS THAT COULD ENTER THE MIX SOON

“I recently heard from Georgia. That’s cool. Stuff is picking up, though. West Virginia has been talking to me a lot. I’ve also been hearing from Pittsburgh a lot.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“Tough. I’m tough as nails. I feel like I can compete with anybody because I defend. I can defend one through five. I can score and I think my jump shot has improved over the years. I’m still improving it.”

ON WHAT KIND OF SYSTEM FITS HIM BEST

“A system where they get up and down and run plays to get the bigs some touches. I know with the bigs, you got to reward those guys. I just want a system that lets me be the best me.”