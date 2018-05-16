Rutgers lands Rivals150 guard Paul Mulcahy
For the second consecutive year, Rutgers made a splash in the Rivals150, thanks to the commitment of three-star guard Paul Mulcahy. A 6-foot-5 guard who is best known for his play-making and passing skills, the Scarlet Knights’ due diligence in their recruitment of Mulcahy ultimately won out.
“I just knew that was the place that I wanted to be and I felt the most comfortable there," the New Jersey native said. "All of these other schools that had interest in me and weren’t offering me, I just want to prove them wrong.
“They (Rutgers) offered me their second day on the job and I was their first offer that they gave out. ... The whole staff, especially Coach (Steve) Pikiell, they recruited me the hardest and for the longest time. They were consistent, even whenever I didn’t play well at a tournament, they still believed in me. That goes a long way and really sold me.”
Selecting the Scarlet Knights over Xavier, Seton Hall, Boston College and Temple, Mulcahy talked about finding the right fit, one that he believes he found at Rutgers.
“I know the player that I want to be and the player that I will be, and I just think that they gave me the best opportunity to do what I want,” he said. “A lot of people are going to chase the big-time names and all of the offers, but it is more about fit and who is going to play you where you need to be played.”
Mulcahy is one of the more unique guards along the East Coast in the 2019 class because of his size and passing skills. Capable of being used at either guard position, the Rivals150 prospect might be best used on the ball as a play-maker, a strength that should serve incoming freshmen Montez Mathis and Ron Harper Jr. well, along with budding scorer Geo Baker.
Mulcahy becomes Rutgers’ first class of 2019 pledge this spring. The Scarlet Knights recently added Texas transfer Jacob Young, who will be eligible in 2019.