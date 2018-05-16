For the second consecutive year, Rutgers made a splash in the Rivals150, thanks to the commitment of three-star guard Paul Mulcahy. A 6-foot-5 guard who is best known for his play-making and passing skills, the Scarlet Knights’ due diligence in their recruitment of Mulcahy ultimately won out.

“I just knew that was the place that I wanted to be and I felt the most comfortable there," the New Jersey native said. "All of these other schools that had interest in me and weren’t offering me, I just want to prove them wrong.

“They (Rutgers) offered me their second day on the job and I was their first offer that they gave out. ... The whole staff, especially Coach (Steve) Pikiell, they recruited me the hardest and for the longest time. They were consistent, even whenever I didn’t play well at a tournament, they still believed in me. That goes a long way and really sold me.”