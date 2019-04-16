"I think I can kind of do a little bit of everything on the court. I can guard multiple positions, i can shoot, I'm athletic and I can run the floor. I've also got to be competitive all the time."

"I think my junior season went very well and I improved a lot since last year," Ruzhentsev told Rivals.com. "I've created a role on my team and now I'm playing with MoKan Elite this summer and I'm really excited about it. We are going to have a great summer.

Hailing from Moscow, Russia, the 6-foot-6 wing has good size, is athletic and has a skilled offensive game. Because of that, he's about to see the interest in his game and recruitment reach new levels.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- Thanks to a tremendous junior season, word has gotten out that Samson Ruzhentsev could be a big time prospect. He certainly proved that at The Warmup presented by MADE Hoops.

Though Ruzhentsev isn't yet ranked in the Rivals150, that's most likely going to change in the next rankings update and much more importantly, he's no stranger to college coaches recruiting him.

Ruzhentsev listed offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt (under Bryce Drew) to name a few. He's also been to Tennessee and Vanderbilt and discussed each.



"They are really interested in me and their message to me is that the year I'm coming they could lose like four starters," said Ruzhentsev of the Volunteers. "They need guys who are going to go there and play as a freshman and they think I could be one of them. I like that."

Though his relationship is with the previous staff in Nashville, Ruzhentseve would still have interest in Vanderbilt once he hears from new coach Jerry Stackhouse and his staff.



"I haven't heard from the new coach yet but I'm still interested," said Ruzhentsev. "I went there to see the campus and I liked it and all of that stuff but I need to get to know the new coaches."

Since coming to the States, Ruzhentsev has learned everything he can about the schools that are recruiting him and the college game. When the time comes to make a decision he'll be comfortable and the style of system that fits him is pretty simple.



"I do feel comfortable, I've watched a lot of college basketball," said Ruzhentsev. "I hear from my teammates who have told me about visits they've taken and I've taken some visits.



"I like to play fast and run the floor a lot so I want to do that."

