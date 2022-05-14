Roundup: Xavier Booker, John Bol, Isiaih Mosley

In this week’s edition of the Rivals Recruiting Roundup, we take a look a rising 2023 prospect, the tallest player in 2024, and a hot commodity in the transfer portal.



XAVIER BOOKER IS WIDE OPEN

There’s been some scuttlebutt recently about Michigan State being the runaway leader for Xavier Booker, but sources tell Rivals that that isn’t the case. The Spartans are in a great spot, but Kansas and Duke are both in hot pursuit as well after Booker’s hot start to the spring while playing for George Hill All Indy. Duke’s full staff has been in steady contact and there should be an offer coming there soon. Kansas has been doing a great job of recruiting him as well, and the Jayhawks offered on May 3. Louisville’s new staff re-offered on Friday afternoon also. Some other programs that have been recruiting Booker the hardest in addition to these three are Notre Dame, Purdue, Indiana and Michigan. Kentucky has also made contact with the 2023 prospect.

*****

GROWING INTEREST IN JOHN BOL

John Bol has been playing at the 17U level for MoKan Elite so far this spring. The 7-foot-2 big man has taken his lumps in some games while going against stronger, more developed players, but has more than held his own in most of them. At the end of the day, college coaches see the potential oozing from Bol every time he steps on the court. He holds offers from Michigan, Illinois, Kansas State, Missouri, Butler, Clemson and Saint Louis currently, but more programs are starting to throw their hat in the ring. Since the live period in April, Bol has been hearing from Kansas, Ohio State, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas and South Carolina. Look for some offers to come out of this group of schools as we continue through the spring.

*****

ISIAIH MOSLEY NEARING A DECISION